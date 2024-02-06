16 Passengers Injured After Bus Overturns In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) At least 16 passengers were injured after a bus overturned in J&K's Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said that a bus coming from Arnia to Jammu went out of the driver's control and overturned after skidding off the road.

"The accident took place in Kalyana area. Locals and police evacuated the injured passengers to hospital," officials said.

