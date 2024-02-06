Gov't Endorses Set Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- The cabinet approved on Sunday a draft bill amending the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Bill for 2024. The law will now be referred to the Lower House of Parliament and must follow constitutional procedures for ratification.The purpose of the draft law is to establish the procedures for the sale and purchase of electricity generated by renewable energy systems in homes and buildings, identify the systems, devices, and equipment of these renewable energy sources, and rationalize the amount of energy consumed that is exempt from customs duties and subject to general sales tax at a rate or amount of zero under a system created specifically for this purpose.Additionally, the government decided to grant the beneficiaries of the Jordanian Cooperative Corporation's exemption from 50% of the legal penalty and interest owed to them, under the condition that they pay the amount owed on their loan the principal within two months of the decision's issuing.In the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, the cabinet reviewed a report on steps taken to prevent price increases and guarantee a strategic stockpile of basic materials, which was provided by Yousef Shamali, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply.Shamali emphasized adherence to the Council of Ministers' decision and the Prime Minister's orders to provide basic supplies to civil and military consumer institutions at their current prices in the markets until the end of Ramadan. He also vowed to step up vigilant market monitoring to make sure that exceptional circumstances are not taken advantage of in order to negatively impact the livelihood of citizens.He noted that since the year's beginning, inspection teams have visited 7190 commercial premises. Based on the provisions of the Industry, Trade, and Supply Law, 463 violations have been issued, and 246 complaints have been received and addressed.He said, "by monitoring the average prices of ninety basic commodities over the course of the previous month of January, we were able to observe the stability of sixty-six commodities, including dairy products, table eggs, milk, some types of medium-grain rice, and vegetable oils; sixteen commodities saw a decrease in price, which are various forms of rice and chicken, as well as numerous varieties of vegetables; and eight commodities saw an increase in price, including some vegetable varieties and some long-grain rice varieties by 3-4%."He also stated that the Kingdom's stock of basic food commodities is sufficient for safe periods, that the supply of basic materials to the Kingdom continues as usual and in sufficient quantities to strengthen the stock, and that the Ministry and its staff will continue their market inspection campaigns and closely monitor the stock.The cabinet also decided to appoint Ahmed Sawwa'i as Secretary-General of the Audit Bureau.It also decided to accept the resignation of the Secretary-General of the Economic and Social Council Metri Mdanat, and to refer the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Local Administration for Technical Affairs, Hussein Mehaidat, to retirement.