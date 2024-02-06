Jordan, Netherlands Conduct Joint Operation To Airdrop Aid Around Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza 77

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircrafts conducted two airdrops in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital (Gaza/77).The aid delivered included relief, humanitarian, and medical supplies using dedicated boxes equipped with GPS-guided parachutes to ensure delivery to the designated locations within the required timeframes.This operation was carried out by joint crews from both sides, given the Dutch supportive stance to the Jordanian position on the Palestinian issue and in support of Jordanian humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people in Gaza and its important pivotal role in unifying international efforts and delivering aid.The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) reaffirmed their commitment to offering the people of the Gaza Strip all possible support and aid in order to lessen their suffering due to the challenging circumstances they are living in, to assist the Strip's medical community, and to supply patients, wounded and injured, with the necessary supplies and treatment.