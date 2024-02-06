IEC Releases Jordan's Updated Voter Lists

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday published on its website the updated voter lists per place of residence, according to the constituency division system and the current Election Law, in coordination with Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD).In a statement, the IEC called on Jordanian voters to inquire about their electoral district by calling the toll-free number (117100) or visiting its website.After inquiring about constituency, the IEC said if the voter finds a need to update or rectify his/her data, they must submit an application to CSPD, which has prepared "streamlined" procedures to alter residence, in accordance with the law provisions and regulations set for this purpose.