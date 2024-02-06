JEDCO Opens Applications To Benefit From Create Your Business Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) announced the opening of applications to benefit from "Create your Business " program, which aims to provide technical and financial support to citizens countrywide, who are not less than 18 years old, or startups, which are not established over 3 years ago in various industrial, craft, agricultural and service sectors.The program, which extends reception of applications until next November 30, aims to contribute to increase self-employment, generate permanent job opportunities to solve unemployment problem, and enhance startup capabilities, including women and youth, according to a JEDCO statement.The statement added that the program also seeks to provide technical and financial support to about 50 startup projects during the year 2024 from various sectors nationwide with a funding ceiling of up to JD30,000 for each enterprise.The program seeks to direct more Jordanians to launch "sustainable" micro-enterprises, develop "productive creative" ideas and support them technically and financially to become "value-driven" to the national economy, the statement pointed out.Additionally, JEDCO noted its effort eyes to increase and "institutionalize" startup companies in Jordan, and diversify economy by launching "successful" small projects to compete in the future, locally and globally.JEDCO invited interested parties to apply via its website ().