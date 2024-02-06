               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Kills 8 Palestinians In Gaza's Deir Al-Balah Area


2/6/2024 8:13:53 AM

Gaza, Feb.4 (Petra) -Israeli airstrikes killed 8 Palestinians and injured others in Deir al-Balah area in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Sunday.
According to the sources, Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a mosque and two houses in Deir al-Balah area.

