Israel Kills 8 Palestinians In Gaza's Deir Al-Balah Area

Gaza, Feb.4 (Petra) -Israeli airstrikes killed 8 Palestinians and injured others in Deir al-Balah area in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Sunday.According to the sources, Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a mosque and two houses in Deir al-Balah area.

