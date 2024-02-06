Iftaa' Department Issued Over 386K Fatwas Last Year

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - During last year, Iftaa' Department issued 386,033 fatwas (religious edicts) at an average of 1,556.6 fatwas per day.In a statement, the department's media spokesperson, Ahmed Harasis, said fatwas were issued during 27,016 personal interviews with a daily average of 108.9 edicts, 283,892 others on telephone with an average of 1,144.7 daily calls, and 28,180 written questions on the website with 113.6 inquiries per day.Additionally, he said 3,660 fatwas were issued by short messages with 14.8 per day, in addition to 25,347 "unreal" divorce fatwas at an average of 102.2 edicts per day, while the number of "actual" divorces reached 13,083 with 52.8 fatwas per day.