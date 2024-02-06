ACI, LCCI Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) and London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) signed a memorandum of cooperation to grant the Euro-Jordanian Advanced Business Institute (EJABI), the ACI's training arm, exclusive rights to implement international diploma programmes.This effort covers multiple levels in management, accounting and sustainable development fields, per OFQUAL framework.According to an ACI statement Sunday, Chairman of EJABI Board of Directors and the chamber's Deputy Chairman, Tamim Qasrawi, said the institute seeks to enhance Jordan's industrial innovation, which contributes to strengthen and develop the national industry.Qasrawi indicated that the memo will contribute to enhance training and develop skills in Jordan by providing educational programs that align with Jordanian labor market's needs.During the meeting with head of LCCI economic sectors, he noted the two sides went over cooperation opportunities in all fields.Additionally, Qasrawi noted ACI and the Kent Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed mechanisms to enhance trade exchange between Jordan and Britain and the "competitive" advantage of Jordanian industries.He also said cooperation mechanisms were discussed between ACI and Perth Chamber of Commerce during a meeting with its Executive Director.