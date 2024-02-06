Irbid's Industrial Exports At $65M In January, Down 18%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb. 4 (Petra) - The Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) has reported that the total value of certificates of origin issued in January 2024 amounted to $65 million, indicating an 18 percent decrease compared to $80 million for the same period last year.The ICI issued a total of 964 certificates in January, a slight decline from 1,009 certificates issued in the corresponding month of the previous year.According to the ICI's report, Al-Hassan Industrial Estate took the lead in export volume last month, contributing $59.5 million, which accounts for 91 percent of the total exports. Cyber City followed with exports totaling $5.2 million, constituting 8 percent of the total. Various areas within Irbid also exported $0.7 million, and exports based on the Arab countries agreement amounted to approximately $5.2 million.The leather and knitting industries stood out, comprising 86.2 percent of total exports, with a substantial export value of $56.4 million.Meanwhile, the catering and food industries achieved an export value of $3.9 million, and the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector contributed $1.6 million to the export volume. The remaining exports were distributed among various sectors, including chemical, cosmetics, plastic, rubber, construction, mining, packaging, engineering, and electrical industries.Hani Abu Hassan, President of the ICI, highlighted that Irbid's exports to the United States accounted for 63.5 percent of the total export volume, exceeding $41.5 million. Additionally, exports to Arab countries constituted 10 percent of the total, reaching a value of $6.29 million. The remaining exports were distributed among European countries, Southeast Asia, Canada, and other nations.