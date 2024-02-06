Al-Balqa' Applied University Advances In Webometrics Rankings, Says President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Feb. 4 (Petra) - Al- Balqa' Applied University (BAU) achieved an "advanced" improvement for the 4th consecutive year according to Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, which classifies universities and academic institutions per quality of their website.On performance indicators, BAU President, Dr. Ahmed Ajlouni, said the university ranked 1349th globally, moving up from 1453rd in mid-2023, advancing 104 places.Ajlouni also noted the university advanced 3 rankings at the Arab level, jumping from the 34th among Arab universities and advancing to the 3rd place locally, against its 4th ranking in the previous Webometrics version.On the ocassion, Ajlouni noted this progress was driven by the university's work within a "strategic" system aimed at achieving more "qualitative" achievements at the local and global levels, by implementing its "strategic" and executive plan and its own programmes, initiatives and projects.Ajlouni added that this effort aimed to modernize and develop the BAU's website to keep pace with the most prestigious universities' e-services, in terms of availability of databases, digital library and automation of all systems to enhance scientific publishing.