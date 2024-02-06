Israel Arrested 6,512 Palestinians In West Bank Since October 7

Ramallah, Feb. 4 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces have arrested about 6,512 Palestinians so far from the West Bank since last October 7, Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Society Prisoner's Club announced.In a joint statement on Sunday, the two bodies affirmed the occupation army extensively harasses, severely beats and threatens detainees and their families during the arrest campaigns.The statement also noted Israeli forces widely sabotage and demolish Palestinian homes, carry out premeditated assassinations, confiscate vehicles and loot cash.

