Jordan Emphasizes Commitment To Information Rights And Transparency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Liberties and Human Rights Committee, Abdullah Abu Zeid, highlighted Jordan's commitment to upholding information rights during a committee meeting held on Sunday. He emphasized the country's ratification of numerous international treaties aimed at protecting the right to access information.Abu Zeid underscored that the Jordanian Constitution not only guarantees freedom of expression but also highlights various national institutions dedicated to safeguarding human rights.The meeting, which aimed to discuss a report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), addressed aspects of social accountability mechanisms and the right to access information in Jordan. Representatives from the organization and the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation were in attendance.Abu Zeid commended Jordan's legislative progress, noting the approval of a comprehensive set of laws aimed at achieving the highest standards of justice and transparency. Among these, the most recent one guarantees the right to access information, reinforcing the principles of transparency.The Chairman also shed light on the pivotal role played by the Oversight and Legislative Council. He explained that the Lower House of Parliament comprises twenty committees, including the Public Liberties and Human Rights Committee, which focuses on reviewing laws and proposals related to human rights. Additionally, it monitors the executive authority to ensure the protection of human rights and addresses complaints related to human rights violations within the Kingdom.Abu Zeid further stressed that the committee consistently monitors both domestic and international human rights issues. It has paid particular attention to unprecedented violations and crimes against the people of the Gaza Strip.Regarding the international community's stance, Abu Zeid pointed out the apparent powerlessness in the face of what Israel and its Western supporters describe as a "just war" and "legitimate self-defense."He expressed concern that with each strike by the occupation army on Gaza, international humanitarian law's values and principles erode, leading to a situation where the international system relating to human rights risks losing credibility and significance.Ghazi Thneibat, head of the Legal Committee, highlighted the significant amendments made to the law guaranteeing the right to access information. He described this law as modern and aligned with recently enacted legislation.Thneibat noted that a joint committee introduced limited amendments to the draft law submitted to the Council four years ago. These amendments included the participation of the Jordan Press and Bar associations, as well as representatives from civil society, in the Information Council.Representatives Majid Rawashdeh and Asma Rawahneh emphasized the House of Representatives' commitment to transparency in the legislation it approves. They underlined that Jordanian laws, particularly the Jordanian Constitution, ensure the right to freedom of expression.The law guaranteeing the right to access information incorporates crucial provisions, including the establishment of the Information Council, the involvement of civil society organizations, and the obligation for departments to classify information according to the information classification and indexing mechanism.The leader of the OECD team clarified that the organization maintains a technical, non-political focus. She explained that the report aims to uphold the highest standards of transparency and impartiality, ultimately contributing to safeguarding the right to information. The report's central focus is on social accountability and the promotion of transparency.