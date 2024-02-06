Al-Aman Fund Launches Winter Clothing Campaign For Orphaned Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - The Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans has initiated its "Winter Clothing" campaign, extending assistance to young orphaned boys and girls under its living support program, aimed at ensuring their basic needs and fostering a dignified life.This campaign calls for donations to procure blankets and jackets for 200 male and female students among the fund's beneficiaries. Its objective is to imbue these individuals with a sense of familial warmth, underscoring their integral role within the Al-Aman community.Nour Hamoud, Director General of the Al-Aman Fund, emphasized the collective societal responsibility to provide aid and empowerment to orphaned youth, striving to enhance their education and living standards. She noted that the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to offer essential support, encompassing housing, monthly stipends, health coverage, and now, warm winter attire.The fund offers various avenues for donations, facilitating contributions through its website , by selecting "Alaman" and "AmanFund", or via direct contact at 065330500 or electronic wallets.Established in 2006 under the initiative of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the Al-Aman Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to securing a brighter future for orphans through educational and rehabilitative programs, empowering them towards self-reliance. Apart from scholarships at universities, colleges, and vocational training centers, the fund extends living support, including housing, health insurance, monthly stipends, and skill-building initiatives.