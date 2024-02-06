127 Deaths Recorded In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 4 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza said the Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, resulting in 127 deaths and 178 injuries.The Ministry emphasized the presence of an unknown number of bodies believed to be trapped under rubble and lying on roads, adding that the Israeli occupation is obstructing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching those bodies.The Ministry noted that the death toll attributable to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has escalated to 27,365, with 66,630 individuals reported injured since the onset of the aggression on October 7.