RSS Workshop Explores Energy Efficiency Checklist For Buildings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) - Renowned experts and specialists in the construction sector convened at the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) to deliberate on a voluntary energy rating and labeling checklist designed for newly licensed buildings in Jordan.The checklist is devised with the objective of optimizing energy utilization within structures, conserving precious natural resources, ensuring thermal comfort for occupants, and mitigating emissions.Inaugurating the discussion session Sunday, Raafat Assi, Vice President of the RSS, underscored the collaborative partnership with the United Nations Development Programme in the implementation of this pioneering checklist.The core purpose is to elevate the quality of building structures while minimizing expenses during the phases of conception, execution, and maintenance.This is to be achieved through the application of comprehensive guidelines and directives, thereby enhancing competitiveness within the construction industry, safeguarding consumers' interests, and expediting cost recovery timelines.Assi emphasized the trailblazing role assumed by the RSS across all its domains in serving the nation. This entails active collaboration with both domestic institutions and international entities, all in the pursuit of realizing the United Nations' sustainable development objectives. Furthermore, it aligns with the broader agenda of contributing to the economic vision initiatives recently launched by Jordan.He further articulated that the association, leveraging its various centers and departments, plays an instrumental role in sustainable development. This is manifest through the execution of studies and projects aimed at optimizing resource efficiency, rationalizing energy and water consumption, safeguarding the environment, and counteracting the effects of climate change.The association's experts provided comprehensive insights into the proposed energy rating and labeling checklist during the seminar. This included a discussion of the overall implementation framework and the technical underpinnings of the checklist.The seminar encompassed two distinct sessions. The first, titled "Proposal for Incentives and Benefits," featured contributions from the Executive Director of Licensing at the Greater Amman Municipality, a representative from the Central Bank, the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund, the Association of Banks in Jordan, and a representative from the private sector.The second session, titled "The Legislative Framework for Implementing the Checklist," saw active participation from the Secretary of the National Building Council, the Chairman of the Engineering Offices and Companies Authority, the Head of the Architectural Engineering Division at the Jordanian Engineers Association, the Executive Director of Licensing at the Amman Municipality, and a representative from the private sector.