JFDA Shuts Down Dairy Factory For Adulteration In Amman

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) -- Regulatory enforcement officers from the Jordan Food and Drug Authority (JFDA) have shuttered a dairy production facility in Amman, and neutralized approximately 17.5 tons of adulterated dairy products, effectively halting their distribution to the consumer market.In a public communication issued on Sunday, the JFDA reported that the impounded dairy products were produced using lipid inputs not approved for consumption and were processed in violation of the Jordanian Technical Regulation.This regulation mandates the exclusion of non-origin fats from dairy products. Moreover, the confiscated goods were found to bear labels from fictitious dairy producers, misleading consumers about their provenance.The intervention at the dairy facility was part of the JFDA's ongoing surveillance and inspection operations targeting food service entities across the Kingdom's governorates.These operations aim to ascertain and enforce compliance with the health standards and specifications set forth by the JFDA, thereby reinforcing the nation's food safety and security framework.