               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Announces Buckingham Palace


2/6/2024 8:13:43 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


London, Feb. 5 (Petra) - Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.
A statement issued by the palace on its official X account said that "during the King's recent hospital stay for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, a separate, concerning issue was identified. Subsequent diagnostic tests have confirmed a form of cancer."
According to the palace statement, King Charles began a program of regular treatment on Monday.
The statement added that "the King is grateful to his medical team, and looks forward to resuming his full public duties as soon as possible."

MENAFN06022024000117011021ID1107816230

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search