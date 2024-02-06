King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Announces Buckingham Palace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Feb. 5 (Petra) - Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.A statement issued by the palace on its official X account said that "during the King's recent hospital stay for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, a separate, concerning issue was identified. Subsequent diagnostic tests have confirmed a form of cancer."According to the palace statement, King Charles began a program of regular treatment on Monday.The statement added that "the King is grateful to his medical team, and looks forward to resuming his full public duties as soon as possible."