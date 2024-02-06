King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Announces Buckingham Palace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, Feb. 5 (Petra) - Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.
A statement issued by the palace on its official X account said that "during the King's recent hospital stay for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, a separate, concerning issue was identified. Subsequent diagnostic tests have confirmed a form of cancer."
According to the palace statement, King Charles began a program of regular treatment on Monday.
The statement added that "the King is grateful to his medical team, and looks forward to resuming his full public duties as soon as possible."
