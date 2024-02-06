Prince Faisal Meets With Qatar Olympic Committee President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- HRH Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, met on Monday with Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, on the sidelines of the World Aquatics Championships hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha.The meeting discussed aspects of joint sports cooperation and ways to support and develop it.Prince Faisal praised Doha's hosting of the World Aquatics Championships and the distinguished sports events hosted by the State of Qatar, which has become a distinguished sports destination.