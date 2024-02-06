Industry Minister Reiterates Availability Of Basic Commodities Ahead Of Ramadan In Local Market, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al-Qudah explained that fixing the prices of commodities at their current values ??until after Ramadan does not mean that they will go back up after the month passes. He stressed that the JCSCC, through government support, will continue to maintain the current prices in a way that alleviates the burden on citizens and consumers.Earlier, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply instructed market inspectors in Amman and the governorates to intensify and strengthen market inspections, monitor prices, and use legal powers to prevent overpricing.The government had taken a number of measures to deal with the potential inflationary pressures of the repercussions of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, the disturbances in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, in order to maintain the food stock, the regularity of supply chains, and ensure price stability and market control, especially before and during the holy month of Ramadan, and to contain inflationary pressures.These measures included setting ceilings for container prices for the purposes of estimating and calculating customs duties to reduce costs, based on the request of the private sector to keep them as they were before October 7th, and accelerating the clearance procedures for goods, especially food.Additionally, the Jordan Silos and Supply General Company continues to implement the directives of the Cabinet to allow the private sector to store food commodities at the company's facilities at prices 40% lower than the market.The government also instructed the JCSCC and MCE to enhance the food stock of various commodities and fix their prices in their markets until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.It also decided to ban the export of basic food commodities such as sugar, rice and vegetable oils to preserve the stock and secure the necessary quantities for the local market, and to stop working with some procedural requirements for importing food commodities to ensure their sustainability in the local market, such as meat.