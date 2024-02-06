Jordan Has Never Been, Will Never Be Place For Syrian Refugees Resettlement, Says Interior Minister, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Interior Minister pointed out that since the beginning of the Syrian asylum in Jordan in 2011 until now, more than 215,000 children of refugees have been born in Jordan, which will create psychological crises for this category in the future due to their distance from their homeland, Syria.Faraya thanked the international organizations and donor countries that have provided continuous support to Jordan to carry out this humanitarian duty, pointing out that Jordan is one of the largest countries in the world hosting refugees, despite its location in a region of turbulent political turmoil. The Jordanian policy, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, is working hard to achieve security stability in Syria and other countries in the region, which necessitates that the major world powers also work to end these disturbances to bring peace and security to all peoples of the region and for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland soon.The director of the camp and a number of members of the local security council briefed Faraya on the general situation in the camp and its accomplishments during the past period in all aspects of serving the refugees.For their part, representatives of international organizations working in the camp confirmed that they are working to continue providing basic services to refugees within the available capabilities, expressing appreciation for the Jordanian government's role in facilitating their work.Minister Faraya toured the camp, inspecting its public facilities, speaking with a number of refugees residing there, and participating with a number of young people in a football match inside one of the recreational fields in the camp.Additionally, Faraya visited the Emirates-Jordanian camp in Mreijeb Al Fhoud in the Azraq district, and met with the Emirati relief team that manages the relief operations for refugees there, in the presence of the camp director, Colonel Munir Al-Shakhanbeh.