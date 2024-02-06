Jordan Has Never Been, Will Never Be Place For Syrian Refugees Resettlement, Says Interior Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Azraq, Feb. 5, (Petra) -- Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya said that Jordan has never been and will never be a place for the resettlement of Syrian refugees.During an inspection visit to the Azraq and Emirates-Jordanian camps on Monday, Faraya added that Jordan has shouldered and continues to shoulder the burden of hosting and caring for about 1.3 million Syrian refugees, despite the decline in the international response to the requirements of this asylum, which did not exceed 30 percent last year. This puts pressure on the limited resources of the Jordanian state and affects the size and quality of the services available to refugees.During his visit to the Azraq camp, which houses about 44,000 Syrian refugees, and his meeting with representatives of a number of international supporting and donor organizations, Faraya called for the need to increase the amount of aid and its sustainability to enable Jordan to fulfill its humanitarian duty towards Syrian refugees in Jordan. He also emphasized that the various international crises should not divert attention from the needs of Syrian refugees.Faraya expressed appreciation for these organizations and donor countries' significant role in maintaining their support despite the accelerating global events, including the war in Ukraine and the Israeli aggression against the people in the Gaza Strip.He explained that this visit is part of the government's work plan to follow up on the situation of Syrian refugees in Jordan from all aspects and to examine their living conditions, especially in the winter season, to determine their needs and living conditions in the camps.Speaking to a number of members of the local security council in the camp, which was recently formed with the participation of a number of members of the local community of refugees in the Azraq camp, Faraya urged Syrian refugees to keep in mind that Syria is their homeland and that they should convey and instill this in their children so that Syria remains in their hearts until they return to it.