113 Killed In Last 24 Hours In Gaza

Amman, Feb 5 (Petra) -- Israel carried out 13 massacres in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, in which 113 people were killed and 205 were injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday.It said the latest casualties raised to 27,478 the death toll since the war began on October 7, and the total number oif injured to 66,835.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.