3 Killed In Israeli Air Strikes On South Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 5 (Petra) -- Three people were killed on Monday in two Israeli air raids on border towns in Southern Lebanon, according to a Lebanese security source in Beirut.The source told Petra's reporter in Beirut that the latest deaths occurred in the village of Beit Leef, adding that Israeli aircraft also bombed targets in the towns of Mais Al Jabal and Sheehin, causing injuries.

