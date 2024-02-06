Amnesty International: Israel Waged Brutal Violence Against Palestinians In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 5 (Petra) -- Amnesty International said on Monday that Israel launched a "brutal wave" of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where it carried out "unlawful killings."The organization posted a statement on its website, which was entitled "a shocking rise in the use of illegal lethal force by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank."It said Israel used "unnecessary lethal force" during protests and arrests in the occupied West Bank during the past period."Israeli forces hampered the provision of medical aid assistance to injured people in the West Bank, and attacked those trying to offer help, including paramedics," the statement said.Over the past few months, it pointed out, Israel escalated raids across the West Bank and tensions escalated dramatically, with at least 507 Palestinians being killed in 2023, including at least 81 children.That made it the deadliest year for Palestinians since the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs began recording casualties in 2005.