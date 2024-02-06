Israeli Navy Bombs UNRWA Aid Convoy In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Febr 5 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Monday that the Israeli navy bombed a food aid convoy that was trying to cross into the northern Gaza Strip.A food convoy waiting to move to northern Gaza came under fire from the Israeli navy, said Director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza Tom White on the X platform. He said no one was hurt in the attack.UNRWA showed photage of a truck that was targeted by the Israeli Navy.