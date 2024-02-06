Jordan, Romania Explore Enhanced Relations Across Multiple Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- The Senate's Jordanian-Romanian Committee engaged in a discussion Monday with Romanian Ambassador George Maior, exploring prospects to bolster ties between the two nations across multiple domains.The committee's Head, Senator Ibrahim Tarawneh, emphasized the "historical and distinguished" relations between the two countries, which saw development in parliamentary, economic, cultural, educational, and social fields.He also underlined Jordan's diplomatic and political efforts to secure a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, including implementation of international legitimacy resolutions and establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.Tarawneh underscored the need for an international endeavor toward a ceasefire in Gaza and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, noting that Jordan and Romania concurred on an end to the war and had shared concerns.The Senator also noted cooperation in the educational field, citing Romanian scholarships to Jordanian students, particularly in medical studies, and called for closer tourism relations.The Romanian envoy also referred to advanced relations in parliamentary, economic, social, and cultural domains, voicing his country's interest in further cementing cooperation across other sectors.The ambassador commended His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to promote regional security and stability, saying Romania advocates for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.