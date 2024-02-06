Jordan To Send Monitors To Azerbaijan Polls

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Baku, Feb 5 (Petra) -- Jordan will send a parliamentary delegation of both the Senate and Lower House to Azerbaijan on Tuesday to monitor early presidential elections scheduled to be held on February 7.
Mazahir Panahov, the head of the Central Election Commission, emphasized the significance of international observers in the presidential polls.
Some 790 international election monitors have been invited to verify transparency and fairness of the electoral process.
International organizations, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will send observers to the Azeri polls, which for the first time will take place across all territories of the country.
MENAFN06022024000117011021ID1107816212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.