Jordan To Send Monitors To Azerbaijan Polls

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baku, Feb 5 (Petra) -- Jordan will send a parliamentary delegation of both the Senate and Lower House to Azerbaijan on Tuesday to monitor early presidential elections scheduled to be held on February 7.Mazahir Panahov, the head of the Central Election Commission, emphasized the significance of international observers in the presidential polls.Some 790 international election monitors have been invited to verify transparency and fairness of the electoral process.International organizations, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will send observers to the Azeri polls, which for the first time will take place across all territories of the country.