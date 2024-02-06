Lower House Speaker Urges UNRWA Maintain Its Role

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 5 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi Tuesday reiterated Jordan's firm position in defending the Palestinians' just cause and their right to set up an independent state.He also stressed the Kingdom's rejection of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which manifested "the ugliest forms of crime, genocide and state terrorism."Safadi spoke during a meeting with Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan,who handed him a letter on royal support for Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan in developmental fields.Safadi also stressed the importance that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) continues its work, and to counter attempts to undermine its role, noting health and medical services it offers to refugees. He said the agency represents the international community's commitment to the political rights of refugees.