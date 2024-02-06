Israeli Forces Kill 14-Year-Old Palestinian Outside Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb 5 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation troops Tuesday shot a 14-year-old Palestinian boy at a military checkpoint outside Jerusalem, barring medics from reaching him and leaving him to bleed to death, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.It said the boy was killed in cold blood despite the army's claim that he tried to stab soldiers at Al Ezariyeh checkpoint.A video posted on social media showed soldiers standing idly by at the site, but offered no help and left the boy to die of his wounds.