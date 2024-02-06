Health Ministry Wins Social Governments Award's Best Content Category

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health has been honored with the Social Governments Award for its performance on social media platforms in 2023, specifically in the "Best Content on the Health Sector" category.In a statement released by the ministry on Monday, Ghaith Owais, Director of the Health Awareness and Media Directorate, who accepted the award at the Cairo ceremony last Wednesday, explained that the competition aimed to recognize exemplary government communication efforts across social media platforms in the Arab world. This recognition highlights government agencies that have successfully enhanced their communication with a high degree of interaction, engagement, and transparency.Owais attributed this achievement to the collaborative efforts and contributions of the ministry and the local community, emphasizing the broadening of social media outreach to include all partners.He emphasized the dissemination of scientifically accurate content that aligns with the quality of health services provided to the community.This accolade was part of the inaugural session of the Social Governments Award initiated by the Social Governments Institute in Cairo, with the participation of over 30 government agencies from seven Arab countries: Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Morocco.