Electric Vehicle Clearances Surge 134% In January Amid Gov't Plans For Charging Infrastructure Boost

Zarqa, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- The month of January 2024 witnessed an impressive surge in the clearance of electric vehicles from the Zarqa Free Zone, with the number reaching 4,777 vehicles, marking a substantial 134 percent increase compared to 2,036 vehicles cleared in January 2023.This comes following an announcement by the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) saying it issued over 300 authorizations for the installation of electrical metering devices dedicated to electric vehicle charging infrastructure, aligning with the national strategy for economic modernization, which includes a detailed plan to bolster green mobility initiatives.Muhammad Bustanji, head of the Jordan Free Zones Investment Commission, shared with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that this upswing underscores a distinct shift towards the preference for electric vehicles, which constituted a substantial 70 percent of the total vehicles purchased during the past month.According to statistics related to the vehicle market in Jordan for January, the total number of cleared vehicles amounted to 6,769, reflecting a 29 percent increase compared to the same period last year.The clearance of gasoline vehicles experienced a notable decline of 57 percent during the same period, with only 505 vehicles cleared compared to 1,182 in January of the previous year. Meanwhile, clearance for diesel vehicles saw a slight decrease of 8 percent, reaching 560 vehicles compared to 607 in the previous year. Hybrid car clearances also decreased by 34 percent, totaling 927 vehicles, compared to 1,415 vehicles.The overall number of re-exported vehicles in January rose to 3,911, marking a 32 percent increase compared to 2,941 vehicles during the same period last year. This underscores the resilience and adaptability of the Jordanian market in meeting external demand amid global changes in the automotive industry, said Bustanji.He emphasized that the notable surge in electric vehicle clearances not only signifies evolving consumer preferences but also reflects concerted efforts by the government and private sector to promote the use of sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation. He advocated for an expansion of infrastructure providing vehicle chargers nationwide and the introduction of additional incentives for both investors and consumers alike.Zaid Saaida, the Chief of the EMRC, highlighted the introduction of incentive schemes aimed at fostering investment within the electric vehicle charging domain, particularly emphasizing the deployment of rapid and ultra-rapid charging technologies.It is worhty to note that the EMRC's records indicate a distribution of 49 publicly accessible charging stations alongside 14 privately owned stations. Additionally, there exists the capacity for the installation of multiple charging units at a single site, with 230 charging facilities currently holding establishment permits and undergoing the final stages of their licensing process.Last year, the commission processed 145 new applications for licensing or permit issuance pertaining to both public and private EV charging stations. This comprised 132 applications for public charging station permits, 6 for private station permits, and 7 for public station licenses.