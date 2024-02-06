King, Crown Prince Receive UAE President In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday received United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon arrival in Amman.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and a number of officials were also present to welcome the UAE president at Marka Military Airport.Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, as well as a number of Emirati officials, are accompanying the UAE president on the visit.