TRC, PDTRA Collaborate To Enhance Telecom Services In Petra Region, Boost Tourism Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) - The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) and the Petra Development Tourism Regional Authority (PDTRA) joined forces in a meeting to explore avenues of cooperation aimed at improving telecom network services in the Petra Region and its neighboring tourist areas.The focus of the discussion also encompassed enhancing internet coverage to ensure equitable access and provide high-quality services at reasonable prices for beneficiaries of telecommunications services.The meeting, attended by Bassam Al-Sarhan, CEO of the TRC, Faris Al-Braizat, PDTRA Chairman of Board of Commissioners, Hamza Olayani, the Commissioner of Infrastructure and Investment at PDTRA and Zaid Al-Qadi, Director of Licensees and Consumer Affairs at TRC, delved into various matters of mutual interest.Al-Sarhan expressed the commission's commitment to fostering fruitful cooperation between the two entities, with a focus on strengthening the relationship between the tourism and communications sectors, as indicated in a statement by the TRC on Monday.He emphasized that the TRC would implement a range of regulatory measures to benefit the beneficiaries and diversify their options, including improving communications services in the Petra Region, neighboring tourist areas, and similar regions throughout the Kingdom. As part of these efforts, the commission intends to introduce satellite internet services in the near future.Furthermore, Al-Sarhan highlighted the significance of these areas as major supporting tourist destinations that play a vital role in Jordan's economy and enhancing its international reputation.Faris Al-Braizat, for his part, outlined the goals of the PDTRA, which include fostering economic, social, and cultural development in the region. The authority aims to achieve this by effectively managing the region, preserving and showcasing its urban heritage, promoting tourism, and creating suitable development.