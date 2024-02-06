Israeli Forces Arrest 22 Palestinian In West Bank, Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 5 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 22 Palestinians at dawn on Monday in a massive campaign launched in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem, which included clashes in the governorates of Nablus, Tulkarm, Tubas, and Jenin.The Palestinian Prisoners Society said that the occupation forces transferred the 22 detainees for investigation by its security services under the pretext of involvement in armed resistance.The incursions were concentrated in various governorates of the West Bank, especially in camps, where the occupation forces raided and ransacked dozens of homes, subjecting their residents to field investigations after detaining them for hours.