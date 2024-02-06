Jordan Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies At World Defense Show In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) - The Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) is participating in the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia, showcasing an array of cutting-edge defense and security products, along with futuristic technology systems through its subsidiaries and business units.One of the highlighted exhibits is the Skystorm anti-drone system, renowned for its exceptional capability to detect aircraft of all sizes and quantities. It employs real-time monitoring of drones and their emitted frequencies, enabling tracking over distances exceeding 8 km. The system distinguishes the nature of the detected drones, categorizing them as friendly or potential threats based on its comprehensive database.Additionally, JODDB is unveiling the tactical lightning machine, designed for high-speed and maneuverability in challenging terrains. Mounted on a light vehicle, this machine ensures ease of use during movement, offering stability, shooting accuracy, and swift relocation between positions.The bureau's testing and evaluation center, accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), conducts over 463 specialized examinations adhering to international standards. These examinations cover armored vehicles, weapons, ammunition, shielding materials, as well as electronic and electrical components used in shielding.Furthermore, JODDB partakes in several virtual reality projects tailored to end-user requirements, enhancing professional readiness with reduced risks and costs. Among these projects is the groundbreaking digital sandtable, representing a significant advancement in battle planning using state-of-the-art technologies. The bureau is also involved in projects such as training operations and an electronic shooting range.In addition to these innovations, the center is showcasing soldier equipment and supplies, including the Armadillo bullet-proof vest offering protection against all calibers. The exhibition features a diverse range of weapons, rifles, light ammunition, night and thermal binocular systems, and the MIDAS system designed to prevent cross-border infiltration by sensing sound waves from various types of movement.Established through a royal decree in 1999, JODDB operates as an independent military-civilian institution under the Jordan Armed Forces - the Arab Army. Its primary mission is to provide highly efficient scientific and technical research and development services at competitive prices in the defense and security industries. The bureau serves as an incubator for defense and technological industries, embodying a commitment to advancing Jordan's capabilities in these crucial domains.