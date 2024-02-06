Jordan To Face South Korea In AFC Asian Cup Semifinals On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 5 (Petra) – The highly anticipated semifinal showdown of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 looms as Jordan's national football squad prepares to face off against their South Korean counterparts. The momentous match is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6 PM, and will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in the Qatari capital of Doha.With a chance to etch a new chapter in Jordanian football history, the national team is determined to secure victory and advance to the final stage of the prestigious tournament. It is a monumental achievement for Jordan as they reach the semifinals for the first time, igniting hopes of further success and ultimately lifting the AFC Asian Cup trophy.However, the Jordanian squad will have to navigate the upcoming match without the services of key players Ali Alwan and Salem Al-Ajalin, who are suspended due to accumulating their second yellow cards.The national team, under the guidance of Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, conducted their final training session today, fine-tuning their strategies and finalizing the lineup in preparation for the crucial encounter.Fueled by their unwavering determination, the Jordanian players are brimming with confidence and have set their sights on continuing their stellar performance in the tournament. Meanwhile, the passionate Jordanian fans residing in Qatar have begun mobilizing to show their unwavering support from the stands, creating an electric atmosphere that promises to bolster the team's spirits.