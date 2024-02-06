EU delays pesticide control proposal amid farmers' protests

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the European Union's executive body has opted to postpone an anti-pesticide proposal following sustained protests from farmers across the 27-member bloc. The decision, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, marks a notable concession to the agricultural community amidst ongoing demonstrations that have disrupted major urban centers and economic activities throughout Europe.



Despite being under consideration within EU institutions for the past two years, the decision to shelve the proposal underscores the growing willingness within the bloc to prioritize maintaining the support of farmers over advancing environmental initiatives. The move reflects a broader trend wherein the EU appears willing to compromise on certain environmental objectives in order to appease agricultural stakeholders. Nonetheless, demonstrations persist in various member states, ranging from the Netherlands to Spain and Bulgaria, indicating continued discontent among farmers.



Farmers have voiced concerns that measures like the proposed restrictions on pesticides would only serve to exacerbate bureaucratic hurdles, diverting their attention away from agricultural activities and towards administrative tasks. Furthermore, they argue that such regulations would contribute to widening the price disparity between their domestically produced goods and cheaper imports from foreign competitors who are not subject to comparable regulatory burdens.



Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, von der Leyen acknowledged the contentious nature of the pesticide proposal, recognizing it as a focal point of polarization within the EU. She emphasized the need for increased dialogue and a revised approach to navigating issues pertaining to agriculture and environmental policy, suggesting a departure from the top-down approach that had characterized previous attempts to address these concerns.



In acknowledging that the proposal had been advanced without sufficient consultation with farmers, von der Leyen signaled a willingness to adopt a more inclusive and collaborative approach in future policy deliberations. This shift in strategy reflects a recognition of the importance of engaging with agricultural stakeholders to foster consensus and ensure that policies are more effectively tailored to address the concerns and priorities of the farming community.

