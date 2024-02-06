Israeli Attacks On Deir Al-Balah's Homes Claim Lives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- Scores of Palestinians were killed and others were injured last night and early Monday, after the Israeli occupation aircraft targeted homes in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.According to medical sources, the bodies of two individuals were recovered, and several others were injured after a residential apartment in the city of Deir al-Balah was bombed by Israeli warplanes.Furthermore, the number of deaths rose to 14 as the Khattab family's house in the Al-Hakar area of Deir Al-Balah was hit, bringing the total number of martyrs in the past 24 hours to 30, with dozens of people left wounded.The destruction caused by the Israeli occupation forces extended beyond airstrikes, with reports of residential apartments set ablaze in the Burj Al-Sousi area near the Al-Sinaa Junction, west of Gaza City.Additionally, the center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip faced bombardment by occupation artillery, while Israeli drones and warplanes maintained a constant presence in the airspace over the central and southern regions.The relentless aggression by the Israeli occupation forces against the Gaza Strip has persisted for 122 days, resulting in a staggering toll of more than 27,365 martyrs, predominantly women and children, and 66,630 wounded. Tragically, over 8,000 individuals remain missing, either buried under the rubble or displaced, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.