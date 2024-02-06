               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
WHO: 1,243 Medical Cases Evacuated From Gaza Via Rafah


2/6/2024 8:12:37 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Feb. 5 (Petra) – The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that some 1,243 medical cases including wounded people were evacuated from Gaza via Rafah.
The WHO said In its report on the situation in occupied Palestine that 1,025 of the victims' companions were also evacuated, adding that these include people who are receiving treatment in Egypt and other countries.

