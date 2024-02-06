Cold Weather, Spotty Showers Forecast Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 5 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department expected that most regions in the Kingdom will experience cold weather on Monday with partial cloud cover, particularly in the northern and central areas.There will be light showers of rain at intervals in the northern, central-western and eastern regions, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds to brisk at times.The weather department has issued a warning regarding the risk of frost formation during the early morning hours over the southern highlands, as well as certain areas of the desert and plains.Furthermore, there is a concern for reduced horizontal visibility caused by fog over the mountainous areas and plains in the morning. To ensure safety, motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution, especially in areas where rainfall has occurred, as slippery road conditions may pose a significant danger.Moving to Tuesday, a slight uptick in temperatures is anticipated. The weather will persist cold in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see pleasant conditions.Some low-level clouds may appear, and there is a possibility of light showers in the morning hours in the northern cities and limited areas of the central-western region. Moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally becoming active, are expected.Wednesday will see another slight rise in temperatures, reaching around the average for this time of year. The weather will be cold in the highlands and plains, while it tends to be warmer in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Light northeasterly winds will prevail.By Thursday, mercury will continue to climb, bringing sunny and relatively cool conditions to the highlands and plains. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warm weather. Moderate southeasterly winds are forecast.Today's peak temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C or even 2C in the northern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 21C and lows of 13C.