Ministry Advances Rural Electrification Efforts, Approves Electricity Delivery For Hundreds Of Homes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - The Higher Steering Committee for Rural Fils approved lists of homes and sites set to benefit from electricity delivery via regular networks. This encompasses approximately 443 homes and sites, with a total cost exceeding JD1.5 million.Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, in a press statement, highlighted the committee's endorsement of various projects and sites slated for electricity provision funded by the rural fils. These encompass residential clusters and economic activities, following expansions in service facilitated by amendments to electricity delivery regulations.Director of the Directorate of Electricity and Rural Electrification at the Ministry, Hisham Momani, outlined that decisions cover clusters of five houses outside regulatory limits, with a project cost totaling JD675,000, and clusters of three houses outside regulatory boundaries, with a connection cost of JD321,000.Further decisions included individual homes beyond organizational boundaries benefiting from existing networks (JD 97,000), and homes for poor families within organizational borders in concession areas of electricity distribution companies (JD15,000), aimed at supporting low-income families.Support extended to rural sectors includes projects for poultry, livestock, and fish farms outside organizational boundaries, totaling JD48,000, fostering farmer support, livestock production, and self-sustainability efforts, he pointed out.The committee also sanctioned funding for lighting roads leading to cemeteries (JD139,000), easing burial procedures during night hours, he added.For productive, industrial, and investment projects in impoverished areas beyond organizational boundaries, the rural fils contributed JD60,000, provided these projects generate local employment and support the community.Focus on rural poverty includes support for farms with artesian wells beyond organizational reach (JD144,000), aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector and enhancing food security.Moreover, JD64,000 from the rural fils was allocated for electricity delivery to government projects, agricultural cooperative societies, and charitable organizations.In a move towards alternative energy utilization, the committee approved the installation of grid-connected solar cell systems for 28 homes of needy families and beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund. This initiative aims to reduce monthly energy bills, indirectly increasing their financial income and improving their economic status.Additionally, the rural fils contributed to installing off-grid solar cell systems for three homes of needy families located outside regulatory boundaries, facilitating access to electricity away from the grid at a cost of JD12,000.