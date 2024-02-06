Defunding UNRWA, Dangerous And Appalling, Warns Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb 6 (Petra) -- Media advisor and spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Adnan Abu Hasna, said Tuesday that a decision by donor nations to suspend funding to the beleagured agency is dangerous and appalling, urging them to reconsider the move to protect lives Gaza.Abu Hasna said in a statement that an independent committee appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General will examine UNRWA's neutrality and whether it adherred to standards or not, and that its findings will be published in late April."Suspension of contributions will have a devastating impact on UNRWA's operations in its five areas of operation and the salaries of employees," he said, stressing that the refugee agency in Gaza is a lifeline for all Palestinians, not just refugees.He said stopping UNRWA's operations, especially in Gaza, means that "we are condemning to death those residents who have nothing left except the agency," adding that remaining funds will run out by the end of this month.