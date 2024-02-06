Israel Arrested 1,236 Palestinians From West Bank Last Month

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 6 (Petra) -During the past month, Israeli occupation forces arrested 1,236 Palestinians from West Bank, including 30 women and 73 children.In a joint statement on Tuesday, Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs, Palestinian Prisoners' Club and other civil organizations said the highest arrests were made in Jerusalem governorate, amounting to 309 cases, followed by Hebron and Tulkarm, by 220 and 150 arrests, respectively.Meanwhile, a total of 6,870 arrests were carried out in the West Bank after October 7, including about 215 women and 400 children, the statement added.Additionally, 52 journalists were apprehended and the occupation continued to detain 37, including 2 women media workers.Moreover, the tally of administrative detainees amounted to 3,484 individuals, including 11women, at least 40 children, and 21 journalists, the organizations announced.