Campaign Launched To Clear Marine Waste In Aqaba

Aqaba, Feb 6 (Petra) -- The Royal Navy Force and Royal Boats, in cooperation with the Civil Defense Directorate, the Royal Department for Environmental Protection and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Tuesday launched a campaign to clear debris from the seabed in the Middle Beach of the Red Sea port.Some eighteen divers joined the dredging campaign to lift waste dumped in the seabed, mainly tires, disposable bottles, plastic bags, pipes, etc.It is part of a joint effort by ASEZA and national institutions to preserve the marine environment in the Gulf of Aqaba.