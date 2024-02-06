WANA Institute, IM Sweden Conclude Project For Inclusive Participation In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - The West Asia and North Africa (WANA) Institute of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), in collaboration with the Swedish Development Partner (IM Sweden), concluded a five-year project aimed at advocating for the comprehensive participation of vulnerable women and persons with disabilities in social and economic life in Karak governorate.The "Towards Inclusive Participation of Vulnerable Women and People with Disabilities in Social and Economic Life" project focused on shedding light on the issues faced by vulnerable groups in society. This was achieved through the authoring of policy papers addressing social and economic concerns, with the intention of forming a cadre of young individuals, both men and women, who actively support the rights and issues affecting vulnerable groups within their local communities.Participants underwent extensive training over the course of a year, receiving instruction from specialists on various aspects of scientific research, participatory procedural research, critical thinking development, analysis, communication, issue identification, and data collection and analysis.Under the guidance of the WANA Institute, participants worked on drafting three policy papers addressing critical topics such as psychological and social support services for individuals with disabilities and their families, employment opportunities for those with hearing and visual impairments, environmental accessibility for individuals with mobility and visual impairments, and the role of women in bolstering tourism in Karak.The project's closing ceremony was attended by representatives from sectors pivotal in supporting the research and interactive programs undertaken by the WANA Institute in Karak. Among the attendees were representatives from the Greater Karak Municipality and directors from various government departments in Karak.