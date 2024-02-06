Ambassadors Laud King Abdullah II's Leadership On Silver Jubilee

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - On the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee, ambassadors to Jordan have shared their perspectives on His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership and its impact on regional stability and bilateral relations.Their remarks highlight a shared appreciation for His Majesty's commitment to peace, dialogue, and sustainable development, reflecting Jordan's role on the international stage under His Majesty's guidance.The ambassadors' statements also underscored the international community's recognition of His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership over the past 25 years, highlighting Jordan's strategic role in promoting peace, stability, and development.Swiss Ambassador Emilija Georgieva lauded King Abdullah II's efforts towards regional stability and alignment with Swiss priorities, including humanitarian aid and sustainable development. She highlighted the longstanding and fruitful bilateral relations between Switzerland and Jordan, emphasizing economic cooperation and scientific diplomacy.Malaysian Ambassador Mohamad Nasri bin Abdul Rahman praised Jordan's role in promoting regional peace under King Abdullah II's leadership, emphasizing the country's balanced foreign policy and its active participation in diplomatic initiatives. He commended Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause and the Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem's holy sites, noting strong bilateral relations enhanced by educational exchanges between Malaysia and Jordan.Indian Ambassador Anwar Halim commended King Abdullah II for his pivotal role in Jordan's remarkable progress, portraying Jordan as a model of peace and stability. He highlighted the synergy between King Abdullah's vision and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, emphasizing the strengthened bilateral relations and mutual commitment to global challenges.Polish Ambassador Lucjan Karpinski appreciated Jordan's balanced approach to regional issues and its support for Palestine. He attributed Jordan's safety and stability to effective governance, expressing a desire to advance bilateral cooperation between Poland and Jordan.Tunisian Ambassador Moufida Zribi praised Jordan's development and open foreign policy under King Abdullah II, emphasizing balanced international relations and dynamic cooperation within various frameworks. She highlighted the strong Tunisian-Jordanian relations and shared commitment to the Palestinian cause.Belgian Ambassador Serge Dickschen recognized Jordan's central role in mediating regional conflicts and its humanitarian efforts, particularly in hosting refugees. He reaffirmed Belgium's readiness to work closely with Jordan, sharing a common understanding of international law and cooperation.Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong admired Jordan's role in promoting regional peace and stability, highlighting King Abdullah II's active diplomacy and Jordan's status as an "oasis of stability." He celebrated the strategic partnership between China and Jordan, emphasizing mutual respect and efforts towards peace.Japanese Ambassador Okuyama Jiro praised King Abdullah II's balanced leadership and Jordan's unique position in international diplomacy, contributing to global stability. He celebrated the strategic partnership between Jordan and Japan, highlighting the expansion of cooperation across various fields.Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch acknowledged Australia's appreciation for Jordan's role in achieving regional stability under King Abdullah II's leadership. He praised His Majesty's efforts towards peace and security, highlighting the strong and enduring relationship between Australia and Jordan.Norwegian Ambassador Espen Lindback commented on the strong diplomatic relations between Norway and Jordan, highlighting mutual cooperation in defense, trade, investment, and tourism. He emphasized Jordan's role as a stabilizing force in the Middle East and its participation in peace efforts.