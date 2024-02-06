King Abdullah II's Silver Jubilee: 25 Years Of Exemplary Governance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- As His Majesty King Abdullah II marks the 25th year of his reign, the Silver Jubilee is not just a milestone but a testament to a quarter-century of transformative leadership and governance.Since ascending to the throne, His Majesty has embodied principles of good governance, steering Jordan on a path of development characterized by a strong rule of law, respect for human rights, and an inclusive approach to political and societal participation.Under His Majesty's guidance, Jordan has embraced a governance model that prioritizes accountability, eradicates nepotism and inertia in the public sector, and champions the empowerment of every society member. This approach has fostered a culture of efficiency, transparency, and active citizenship, laying down a robust foundation for the nation's advancement.King Abdullah II's commitment to human rights is evident in his regular engagement with the National Centre for Human Rights and other relevant entities, ensuring that Jordan upholds a high standard of rights and freedoms. This dedication extends to legislative reforms and government directives aimed at preserving a just and equitable society.The King's vision of governance transcends traditional state mechanisms, promoting cooperation across all sectors of society, including the military, healthcare, and private sectors, to deliver high-quality services to the Jordanian people. His Majesty's hands-on leadership approach involves direct interaction with citizens across the kingdom, encouraging their active involvement in the political process and supporting grassroots initiatives and entrepreneurship.His Majesty has consistently advocated for political pluralism and democracy, nurturing an environment where diverse voices can contribute to the nation's discourse. This commitment to inclusivity and dialogue has been a cornerstone of his reign, ensuring that Jordan remains a model of stability and progressive governance in the region.The principles of accountability and the rule of law have been rigorously applied, with His Majesty affirming that no one is above the law. This stance has led to significant strides in combatting corruption, with impactful legislation and the recovery of unlawfully obtained funds.Efforts to modernize the public sector have been pivotal, with King Abdullah II championing reforms to enhance service delivery and streamline governmental operations. This focus on modernization extends to the education sector, where His Majesty has emphasized the importance of safeguarding students and enriching the educational landscape for future generations.The Silver Jubilee marks not only a celebration of past achievements but also a reaffirmation of Jordan's commitment to continuous improvement and development. Under King Abdullah II's stewardship, Jordan has made remarkable progress in global indices related to human rights, anti-corruption, and overall governance, setting a positive outlook for the nation's future.