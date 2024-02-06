Celebrating A Milestone: Silver Jubilee Marks Comprehensive Reforms, National Modernization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) – The silver jubilee anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II ascending to the throne marks a significant chapter in Jordan's journey towards modernization, setting the stage for the nation's ambitious plans in its second centenary.This era has been characterized by a comprehensive modernization initiative encompassing political, economic, and administrative dimensions, aiming to foster a Jordanian model of democracy that is progressive, inclusive, and reflective of national identity while adhering to the principles of representative democracy.The State Modernization Project, championed by His Majesty, seeks to create a parliament rooted in programmatic party pluralism, alongside economic reforms targeting the creation of one million jobs over the next decade, nearly 5 percent annual economic growth, and a streamlined public sector to support development and citizen welfare.In June 2021, His Majesty appointed Samir Rifai to lead the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System, a diverse and representative group tasked with drafting pivotal legislation to enhance political and parliamentary life in Jordan.The committee's recommendations aimed at ensuring a qualitative leap in political engagement, emphasizing programmatic party-based governance, expanding participation in decision-making, and fostering a supportive environment for youth and women in public life.Subsequent governmental approvals and legislative advancements have solidified these reforms, with constitutional amendments reinforcing the rule of law, separation of powers, and the independence of the judiciary. The revised electoral law introduces program-based electoral processes, aiming for a significant increase in party and party alliances' representation in parliament, alongside measures to enhance voter engagement and accountability.The Political Parties Law has been redefined to encourage active participation in governance and mitigate barriers to political engagement. Recommendations for local administration reform propose a roadmap towards local governance by 2034, emphasizing developmental regional councils and enhancing representation for underrepresented groups.Economic revitalization has been a parallel focus, with His Majesty initiating a comprehensive workshop to assess the national economy and outline development strategies. The Economic Modernization Vision, launched in June 2022, outlines a ten-year plan with 366 initiatives aimed at job creation, investment attraction, and sectoral development across various economic drivers.The government's executive program for economic modernization outlines immediate priorities and initiatives with clear performance indicators and timelines, targeting sectors such as investment, agriculture, mining, healthcare, tourism, and education, among others.Complementing these political and economic reforms, a roadmap for public sector development was announced, focusing on improving service delivery and administrative efficiency. This comprehensive approach includes strategic objectives across several components, including government services digitization, organizational governance, policy-making, human resources development, and legislative reform.These initiatives collectively represent a transformative agenda led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, aiming to modernize Jordan's political landscape, stimulate economic growth, and enhance public sector efficiency, ultimately positioning Jordan for continued progress and prosperity in its second centenary.