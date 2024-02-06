Israeli Airstrike Claims Lives Of Six Palestinians In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Feb. 6 (Petra) - Six Palestinians were killed as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing a residential apartment in Hamad Town in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources have reported that emergency medical teams managed to reach Hamad Town, situated north of Khan Yunis, and recovered the bodies of the six victims, who were members of the Al-Khatib family.
On the other hand, Israeli artillery continued its bombardment east of Khan Yunis.
