Jordan's Diplomatic Policy Under King Abdullah II's Reign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - Over the past 25 years, the region and the world have witnessed significant events, major international transformations, and devastating wars.Despite these tumultuous changes, Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to a stable policy, passed down through generations, grounded in wisdom, courage, prudence, moderation, and balance. This approach has allowed Jordan to overcome challenges, mitigate risks, and propel the Kingdom toward achievement and modernization.King Abdullah II has worked tirelessly with unwavering determination to advance and prosper Jordan, safeguarding the interests of his country and the future of its generations while striving for global peace.This dedication stems from the great mission inherited by the King, as well as his national responsibility and sacred duty, which were passed down by his fathers and grandfathers, who made significant sacrifices.Defending the Palestinian cause, with Jerusalem at its core, is a fundamental principle and a testament to the thought and diplomacy upheld by the Hashemite leadership. This commitment remains unwavering at all levels, with no file or issue taking precedence over it.Despite the myriad challenges, difficulties, and pressures, Jerusalem has remained an emblem of thought and the Hashemite legacy throughout history, and it will continue to do so for eternity.On the occasion of the silver jubilee of King Abdullah II assuming his constitutional powers, speakers confirmed to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that His Majesty has earned the respect and appreciation of leaders, peoples, politicians, decision-makers, and thinkers from Arab, Islamic, and global communities.King Abdullah II has successfully pursued the interests of the Jordanian state while maintaining strong relations with countries worldwide, based on mutual respect, non-interference in the affairs of others, and the pursuit of common interests.The speakers emphasized that Jordan's geographical and political circumstances have placed it amid a difficult and volatile region with intersecting and overlapping interests. Nonetheless, under the wise leadership of King Abdullah II, who possesses a profound understanding of the political balances that govern the world, Jordan has dealt with this reality through wisdom, reason, and moderation. Its foreign policy is characterized by clarity and stability in attitudes.Throughout the years, Jordanian foreign policy, guided by His Majesty, has adeptly responded to internal and external changes and circumstances. Jordan has become a sought-after destination for world leaders and politicians, who value the insightful opinions expressed by King Abdullah II on various regional and global issues. This is underpinned by enduring principles that have remained unchanged since the Great Arab Revolt, which was initiated by King Abdullah II's grandfather, King Hussein bin Ali (may God rest his soul).The international respect and appreciation bestowed upon King Abdullah II by world leaders and decision-making capitals have facilitated the efforts of Jordanian politicians and diplomats in achieving the nation's goals derived from the King's vision. This has led to the establishment of political, economic, tourism, and popular relations with countries that have contributed to building bridges of understanding, communication, trust, and cooperation.With a clear vision and drawing upon the legacy of the Great Arab Revolt's message and its noble aims of freedom, unity, and a better life, King Abdullah II has steadfastly maintained that Jordan's compass should be rooted in its Arab identity, position, and message.Jordan's Arab depth remains the foundation for all its relations, ensuring that the nation does not advance without considering its relationship with its Arab brothers. The King's belief in peaceful and diplomatic dispute resolution, non-interference in the affairs of others, and refusal to be part of any axis against another country has allowed him to avoid political clashes that could endanger him or the region's stability.